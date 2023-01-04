 Skip to main content
...Light snow continues over north central Iowa...

Light snow is forecast to continue through midnight over northern
Iowa with perhaps brief bouts of freezing drizzle. This will lead
to slick spots on roadways. The snow will come to an end from
west to east tonight.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Light snow with isolated freezing drizzle. Additional
snow accumulations of up to one inch with the highest amounts
along the Iowa/Minnesota border.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Cerro Gordo County collision seriously injures one driver

ROCKWELL, Iowa – One person was seriously injured in a Wednesday collision in Cerro Gordo County.

The Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 1:15 pm at the intersection of Raven Avenue and 180th Street.  Deputies say Michael Schroeder, 68 of Sheffield, was driving west and Tylar Runge, 24 of Mason City, was southbound when they crashed.

The Sheriff’s Office says both vehicles came to rest in a field and Schroeder, who was unrestrained, was thrown from his vehicle.

Schroeder was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

This accident is under investigation and the Sheriff’s Office says weather and road conditions may have been a factor.

The Iowa State Patrol, Rockwell fire department and EMTs, and Mason City Fire Medics assisted at the scene.

