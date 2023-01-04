Cerro Gordo County collision seriously injures one driver

ROCKWELL, Iowa – One person was seriously injured in a Wednesday collision in Cerro Gordo County.
The Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 1:15 pm at the intersection of Raven Avenue and 180th Street. Deputies say Michael Schroeder, 68 of Sheffield, was driving west and Tylar Runge, 24 of Mason City, was southbound when they crashed.
The Sheriff’s Office says both vehicles came to rest in a field and Schroeder, who was unrestrained, was thrown from his vehicle.
Schroeder was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.
This accident is under investigation and the Sheriff’s Office says weather and road conditions may have been a factor.
The Iowa State Patrol, Rockwell fire department and EMTs, and Mason City Fire Medics assisted at the scene.