Cerro Gordo County collision injures one driver Monday morning

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – One person is hurt after a two-vehicle collision in rural Clear Lake.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 9:45 am Monday at the intersection of 300th Street and Grouse Avenue. The Sheriff’s Office says Randall Perreira, 71 of Clear Lake, was northbound and Connor O’Tool, 21 of Clear Lake, was heading east.
Investigators say O’Tool failed to yield and crashed with Perreira.
Perreira was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center with what is described as a minor injury. O’Tool was not hurt.
The Sheriff’s Office says both drivers were wearing seat belts and this collision is under investigation.