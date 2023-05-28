Ceremony held to honor veterans in Preston

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT SUNDAY THROUGH 8 PM CDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Sunday through 8 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Sunday and Monday, and air quality is
expected to reach the Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) AQI
category across southeast Minnesota.

Sunny skies, warm temperatures,and low humidity will create an
environment favorable for two types of pollutants (Volatile Organic
Compounds and Nitrogen Oxides) to react in the air to produce ground-
level ozone. Ozone will be highest during the afternoon and early
evening hours when sunshine is most abundant, and temperatures are
highest. Air quality is expected to reach the Orange AQI category.
This is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. Ozone levels will
be low during the overnight and morning. Air quality will improve on
Tuesday, when a weather system will move across the state and bring
increased moisture, clouds, and scattered thunderstorms to eastern
Minnesota.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are
active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions.;

You can find additional information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/air-quality-and-;
health.

Ceremony held to honor veterans in Preston

  • Updated
  • 0

PRESTON, Minn.-The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs held a ceremony at each of the state veterans cemeteries in Minnesota today for Memorial Day. Before the ceremony in Preston began, M-Saxteen played several songs. After this, people listened to the national anthem, a regional pastor asked God for a blessing on the day, and many veterans approached the podium in a parade of flags. Around the end of the event, a rifle squad fired several blanks into the air. Hundreds of people came to the ceremony. Robert Gross, the cemetery administrator, explained how veterans can live on even after they die.

“As long as we have memories of our loved one, as long as we have memories of our military that have fallen-are no longer with us, that they continue to live on, so the statement that we often make is, ‘no veteran ever truly dies as long as they’re remembered by a grateful nation,'" Gross said.

The other two ceremonies took place in Duluth and Little Falls.

