Century High School student takes home award at Minnesota State Science & Engineering Fair

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A Century High School student is getting kudos at the Minnesota State Science and Engineering Fair winning the "Ecolab Water Vision Award."
Senior Nick Baker won $700 in March for his project. The project tested how contamination of chemicals impacts the life of fresh water reservoirs. Baker entered his project into the science fair after working on it in his AP biology class. Baker says he never predicted his project would win.
"There was alot of really solid projects there at the state science fair but when they had the award ceremony and called my name for the reward it was really cool."
Baker hopes to study science in college. His goal is to major in marine biology at University of Hawaii at Hilo.