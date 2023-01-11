Century High School is Looking for Donations

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Century High School could use some help supplying their SOS Resource Room. The room's a food and clothing pantry that helps support the school's students and their families. It's been frequently used this school year. The school's looking for items like hygiene products, snacks, and winter clothing. Joli Mancilman, one of the school social workers, said the donations make a big significant impact on students.
“You can see it on their face. You can see it with their body language. Like, they ask for it, and it’s…feels off I’m sure for them to have to ask or consuming, and then when they ask and we’re able to take them to the room and provide that, you can see that they physically relax and it’s just, ‘okay, I don’t have to worry about that now,'" Mancilman said.
If you'd like to help out, you can drop off your donations at the front office during school hours.