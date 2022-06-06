Century High School holds Police Canine Association Field Trials

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Police officers and their furry partners are strutting their stuff at Century High School. The Region 18 United States Police Association Field Trials are putting their skills to the test.
The police service dogs and handlers are there representing agencies from both Minnesota and Wisconsin.
The football and soccer fields at Century are being used for the trials.
Dogs and their handlers will be testing and competing to determine the dogs obedience, detection and agility skills.
Each year a different department in the region hosts the competition.
Over 50 dogs will be out there representing nearly 40 different agencies.
"It's a great opportunity to showcase Rochester. It's alot of work that went into hosting a trial like this but we got a great team of K9 handlers that really stepped up to the plate and really made this holy event work smooth," says Sgt. Wade Blazejak.
Some of the canine trials are also taking place at schaeffer academy and the public is invited to check them out too.