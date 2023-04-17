Century High School has a new principal

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The new principal at Century High School will be Monde Schwartz.
Rochester Public Schools (RPS) announced the move Monday, with Schwartz replacing current principal Nate Walbruch when he retires.
“We are thrilled to have Monde join our team,” says Superintendent Kent Pekel. “Monde is a student-centered, relationship-focused leader and I have no doubt that these qualities will set her up to be a strong leader for Century High. She was the stand out choice for those in our interview team.”
RPS says Schwartz is currently the principal at Prairie Winds Middle School in the Mankato School District, a position she has held since 2019. Before that, Schwartz held various positions within Mankato Schools including as an assistant principal, Career and Technical Education coordinator, Continuous Improvement coach, and high school social studies teacher.
“I’m thrilled about this opportunity to be involved in a District that has such a high reputation,” says Schwartz. “I can’t wait to work with the students, staff, and families at Century on our continued journey towards excellence.”
Her first day on the new job will be July 1.