Century High School Class of 2002 raising money for school's resource room

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Century High School class of 2002 is giving back to its alma mater.
On Saturday the 2002 graduating class had it 20 year reunion. Instead of having giveaways this year alumni are raising money for the school's resource room.
The room provides resources including snacks, clothing, and laundry materials for students in need. According to class of '02 president Mike Benike they wanted to do something positive for the students.
Allison Lindberg who helped organize the reunion says people giving back attracted classmates from all over the world to the reunion.
"We literally have people flying in from New Zealand, San Antonio, Tennessee, and Colorado so everyone is really committed to connecting with another but really giving back to Century," explains Lindberg. "I think making the reunion more of a fundraiser for the school really motivated people to engage and give back to the community."
The check will be presented on Sunday at Century High School. Anyone interested in donating can click here.