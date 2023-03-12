Central Springs School District names new elementary principal

MANLY, Iowa – A new elementary principal has been named for the Central Springs School District.
Brooke Brunsvold, principal for a decade at Harding Elementary in the Mason City School District will be taking the job, pending school board approval on March 20. Brunsvold will replace Bill Carlson, who is leaving to pursue an administrative opportunity with another school district, beginning July 1.
“We are thrilled to welcome Brooke as an administrator in our district,” says superintendent Darwin Lehmann. “She is a graduate of North Central High School (Central Springs), the Brunsvold family resides in our district and their children attend school here. Therefore, she is familiar with the district and has the perspective and appreciation as a student, parent and soon-to-be administrator.”
Brunsvold holds a Master of Science in education with a focus on Educational Leadership from Drake University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in secondary education from Grandview College.
“I started in the Mason City district right out of college and appreciate the 17 years that I’ve had there,” says Brunsvold. “It’s an honor to return to the district that I grew up in and now live in. I look forward to working with the students, families and dedicated staff in this wonderful district and community.”