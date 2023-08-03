Central Springs School Board sets 2024 legislative priorities

KIMT-TV NEWS 3 – The Central Springs School Board has set its priorities for the 2024 Iowa Legislature.
The school district, serving Manly and Nora Springs, participated in the Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB) legislative policy process and came up for four resolutions. The School Boars says the 2024 priorities for students and taxpayers should be:
● Getting supplemental state aid:
○ At a rate that sufficiently supports local districts’ efforts to plan, create and sustain world-class schools;
○ At a rate that supports additional tools to attract and retain individuals to the teaching profession;
○ Within the statutory requirements to allow districts to make sound financial decisions on programs, staffing levels, and providing the best possible education to all students;
○ That supports a formula-driven method for establishing the supplemental state aid growth rate if it is not set within the statutory requirements;
○ For future budget years at least 14 months prior to the certification of the school’s district budgets;
○ That incorporates inflation and cost-of-living increases to minimize the negative impact on a district’s general fund from these increased costs.
● Supporting efforts to establish comprehensive community mental health systems to offer preventative and treatment services and comprehensive school mental health programs that include:
○ In-school and telehealth access for students to mental health professionals;
○ Creation of a categorical funding stream designated for mental health professionals;
○ Reimbursement by Medicaid and Private insurers for in-school services;
○ Ongoing teacher, administrator, and support staff training to improve the awareness and understanding of child emotional and mental health needs;
○ The integration of suicide prevention and coping skills into the existing curriculum;
○ Expanding state-funded loan forgiveness programs to include mental health professionals who agree to provide services to schools;
○ An ongoing mental health resources clearinghouse for schools and community providers;
○ The support of mental health needs of educators and staff.
● Coming up with a school foundation formula that:
○ Supports allowing districts to request additional dropout prevention modified supplemental amount up to the 5% maximum cap;
○ Supports the inclusion of dropout prevention and funding for at-risk students and the inclusion of socioeconomic status as a factor in determining a student’s at-risk status.
● Making sure Iowa’s public schools are the backbone of our communities and provide quality education and:
○ Operate under the guidance of locally elected board members who are entrusted with taxpayer dollars for the purpose of improving student achievement and skill proficiency for all students;
○ Welcome all students regardless of race, religion, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, socio-economic status, or disability;
○ All schools that receive any public funds, including property taxes, state aid or federal monies, should be subject to the same governance and educational standards as public school districts.
Resolutions submitted by school districts will be reviewed by the IASB Board of Directors before being debated and adopted by the IASB Delegate Assembly at its annual meeting on November 15 in Des Moines. A Central Springs board member will represent the district at the meeting.