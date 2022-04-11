Central Iowa woman pleads not guilty to check fraud in Floyd County

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A woman is pleading not guilty to check fraud in Floyd County.
Naomi Marie Williams, 19 of West Des Moines, is accused of using a forged signature to cash a payroll check from the Dairy Queen in Charles City on October 5, 2020. Court documents state she also made that forged check available to multiple other people to cash for themselves.
Williams was arrested in Polk County in March and transferred to the Floyd County Jail. She is now set to stand trial for forgery and ongoing criminal conduct starting May 24.