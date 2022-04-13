 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Winnebago River at Mason City affecting Floyd, Worth and Cerro
Gordo Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Winnebago River at Mason City.

* WHEN...Until late tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, There is widespread flooding of city parks
and water reaches the underside of the 12th Street Northeast
bridge at the piers.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.5 feet and falling.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:30 PM CDT Wednesday was 10.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this evening and continue falling to 6.8 feet Wednesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
10.5 feet on 04/28/1975.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Much of central and eastern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Center of the American Experiment public safety event rescheduled after Rochester country club cancels event

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Golf and Country Club is facing a lawsuit after the decision to cancel a conservative group's event last month on public safety.

The event was planned to be held there in March when someone with connections to the club's board of directors started a petition convincing them to cancel the event at the last minute. 

A lawsuit has been filed - citing violation of contract and the suit is waiting to be heard by the court.

The group has also filed a lawsuit against the person who started the petition. 

Fran Bradley, chair of the Rochester area chapter for Center of the American Experiment, believes it is an issue of free speech. 

“I hope that the city of Rochester can be a place where free speech is welcomed. Bigger than this event - that the people of Rochester who by the way - by many numbers have been in touch with me and say that they support.” 

Bradley believes freedom of speech is an important issue - no matter which side you are on. 

His hope is the country club can reevaluate their response and come to some common ground.

“We wouldn't be so hateful about differences in opinion, that we would do everything in our power to cancel activities  - boycott places -  that would be a real shame I think for our society,” adds Bradley. 

The  event has been rescheduled for April 26 at Rochester International Event Center from 4:30 to 6pm.

