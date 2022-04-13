Center of the American Experiment public safety event rescheduled after Rochester country club cancels event

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Golf and Country Club is facing a lawsuit after the decision to cancel a conservative group's event last month on public safety.
The event was planned to be held there in March when someone with connections to the club's board of directors started a petition convincing them to cancel the event at the last minute.
A lawsuit has been filed - citing violation of contract and the suit is waiting to be heard by the court.
The group has also filed a lawsuit against the person who started the petition.
Fran Bradley, chair of the Rochester area chapter for Center of the American Experiment, believes it is an issue of free speech.
“I hope that the city of Rochester can be a place where free speech is welcomed. Bigger than this event - that the people of Rochester who by the way - by many numbers have been in touch with me and say that they support.”
Bradley believes freedom of speech is an important issue - no matter which side you are on.
His hope is the country club can reevaluate their response and come to some common ground.
“We wouldn't be so hateful about differences in opinion, that we would do everything in our power to cancel activities - boycott places - that would be a real shame I think for our society,” adds Bradley.
The event has been rescheduled for April 26 at Rochester International Event Center from 4:30 to 6pm.