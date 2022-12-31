Celebrations to ring in the New Year in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's out with the old and in with the new.
Rochester is welcoming a brand new celebration to the Mayo Civic Center for New Year's Eve.
Organizers thought of everything for this family filled new year's celebration.
From roller skating, arcade and video games, and plenty of local food vendors.
“There's food, there's ice sculptures, and later there's gonna be smores and stuff like that,” says 4th grader Devin Hill.
A total of six live bands will get the crowd ready for the electronic ball drop at midnight.
“We haven't been able to do this it's been kind of in our minds, so it's super exciting to see a great turnout for this first inaugural NYE city wide celebration so I'm very pleased,” Rochester Mayor Kim Norton says
She says she is looking forward to continuing to bring fun and new activities to the Med City in the new year.
“Now we can be out and about. I've been encouraging people to get start volunteering for non profits and neighborhood associations and we can rebuild that sense of community and we can have a great time in 2023,” she says.
Another place in Rochester that is kicking off 2023 is Crave downtown.
From 10p.m. to 1 a.m. the restaurant will throw a late night party ringing in the new year with a champagne toast at midnight.
“Always the energy, it's a lot of fun, change of pace, on to the late night party. The elevated, elegant, might as well be New York Times Square,” explains Crave General Manager Cory Henkel.
$10 will get you in the door at Crave with an included coat check and champagne toast.
General admission is free at the Mayo Civic Center Celebrate Rochester event.