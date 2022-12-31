 Skip to main content
...Freezing Rain And Snow Late Monday Into Tuesday...

.A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across the Upper
Midwest from Monday into Tuesday. A mix of snow and freezing rain
is anticipated in parts of northern and northwestern Iowa, with a
potential for significant ice accumulations by Monday night and
light snow lingering on Tuesday. Travel impacts are likely across
the region during this time frame.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...A mix of snow and freezing rain. Total snow accumulations
of one to three inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to
three tenths of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Parts of northern and northwestern Iowa.

* WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be treacherous. The hazardous conditions may
impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While snow and ice accumulations are
somewhat uncertain at this time, any significant icing will lead
to hazardous travel conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Celebrations to ring in the New Year in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's out with the old and in with the new. 

Rochester is welcoming a brand new celebration to the Mayo Civic Center for New Year's Eve. 

Organizers thought of everything for this family filled new year's celebration. 

From roller skating, arcade and video games, and plenty of local food vendors. 

“There's food, there's ice sculptures, and later there's gonna be smores and stuff like that,” says 4th grader Devin Hill. 

A total of six live bands will get the crowd ready for  the electronic ball drop at midnight. 

“We haven't been able to do this it's been kind of in our minds, so it's super exciting to see a great turnout for this first inaugural NYE city wide celebration so I'm very pleased,” Rochester Mayor Kim Norton says 

She says she is looking forward to continuing to bring fun and new activities to the Med City in the new year. 

“Now we can be out and about. I've been encouraging people to get start volunteering for non profits and neighborhood associations and we can rebuild that sense of community and we can have a great time in 2023,” she says. 

Another place in Rochester that is kicking off 2023 is Crave downtown. 

From 10p.m.  to 1 a.m. the restaurant will throw a late night party ringing in the new year with a champagne toast at midnight. 

“Always the energy, it's a lot of fun, change of pace, on to the late night party. The elevated, elegant, might as well be New York Times Square,” explains Crave General Manager Cory Henkel. 

$10 will get you in the door at Crave with an  included coat check and champagne toast. 

General admission is free at the Mayo Civic Center Celebrate Rochester event. 

