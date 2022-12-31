Celebrations to ring in the New Year in Rochester

Weather Alert

...Freezing Rain And Snow Late Monday Into Tuesday... .A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across the Upper Midwest from Monday into Tuesday. A mix of snow and freezing rain is anticipated in parts of northern and northwestern Iowa, with a potential for significant ice accumulations by Monday night and light snow lingering on Tuesday. Travel impacts are likely across the region during this time frame. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...A mix of snow and freezing rain. Total snow accumulations of one to three inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to three tenths of an inch possible. * WHERE...Parts of northern and northwestern Iowa. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be treacherous. The hazardous conditions may impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While snow and ice accumulations are somewhat uncertain at this time, any significant icing will lead to hazardous travel conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&