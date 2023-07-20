Celebration of new multi-million dollar ag service center in Mitchell County

STACYVILLE, Iowa – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig visiting Mitchell County Thursday to help Northern Country Cooperative celebrate the grand opening of its new, multi-million dollar, state-of-the-art agronomy service center.
“I want to thank Northern Country Cooperative for their continued investment in Mitchell County and our ag community,” says Naig. “By incorporating cutting edge technology into this state-of-the-art facility, Northern Country Cooperative is ensuring that it can continue to efficiently and effectively serve area farm families and other ag businesses for years to come.”
The new cooperative facility will serve farmers in an approximate 50-mile radius of Stacyville. Northern Country Cooperative says it includes features like liquid fertilizer storage capacity of 3.25 million gallons to better serve today’s large farming operations, new operations offices, seed, crop protection products and bay areas, plus 24-hour access for growers.
“Farmers represent fewer than one percent of the U.S. population, yet they are responsible for feeding a population of 450 million by 2050 amid increasingly challenging conditions. As local producers navigate various challenges in the industry, Northern Country Cooperative’s goal with this new facility is to offer farmers more efficient, effective services that meet the needs of modern agriculture today and in the future,” says Jason Schwenneker, CEO of Northern Country Cooperative.
The grand opening included tours of the facility, comments from Secretary Naig, and a ribeye dinner provided by the Mitchell County Cattlemen. State Representative Jane Bloomingdale (R-Northwood) also attended.