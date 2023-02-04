Celebration of love at a Rochester toybrary.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-There was a celebration of love at a toy library today. At the Nana Gogo Toybrary, people could make some love-themed arts and crafts, a ballerina performed for the attendees and danced with them, and Mapleford Studio led participants through some music-in-motion activities. The idea behind the event was to expose kids to various forms of art. Pavs Kumar, the owner and founder of the Nana Gogo Toybrary, said Valentine's Day isn't just about couples.
“There (are) happy moments everyday, and to capture that the Valentine’s Day event is to focus on that love between parent and child, the love between friends, the pure love that kids have and to kind of celebrate that," Kumar said.
If you're interested, the Nana Gogo Toybrary will host Valentine's Day-themed mini photo shoots on February 11th from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.