Celebration held of Iowa's new 'Right to Bear Arms'

DES MOINES, Iowa – The “Right to Keep and Bear Arms” is now a part of the Iowa Constitution.
Secretary of State Paul Pate held a ceremony Friday to commemorate the ratification of the 49th Amendment to the state constitution. He was joined by members of the Iowa Legislature and the Iowa Firearms Coalition.
“On November 8, Iowans voted overwhelmingly to amend the Iowa Constitution, enshrining in it the right to bear arms,” said Secretary Pate. “With 65 percent of Iowans supporting adoption of this amendment, I believe it’s important to recognize this moment in Iowa history.”
The ‘Right to Keep and Bear Arms’ Amendment to the Constitution of the State of Iowa was proposed by the 88th General Assembly in 2019 and was readopted by the 89th General Assembly in 2021. On November 8, citizens voted 748,363 to 399,959 in favor of the amendment’s adoption.
Complimentary copies of the Iowa Constitution were handed out to those in attendance.