Celebrating the Fourth of July weekend safely and extra speed patrols in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Fourth of July weekend calls for festivities with family and friends. But it’s also important to celebrate safely.
A family-owned business from Owatonna Vapor of Smoke Fireworks has now been setting up stands near Hy-Vee stores across Rochester for 20 years, just after firework sales became legal in Minnesota in 2002.
Owner Tim Bachtly tells us the safe way to hold sparklers, which are always a big hit with the little ones.
“All in all if you have a lock position, fire works are gonna be safe. And if they are lit in the air, stay back 10-15 feet, and don't run up to something that is just completed or finished.”
Regardless of inflation, Bachtly shares sales are on pace with previous years.
“We haven't seen any change whatsoever. People are coming in here enthusiastic about buying. They're not really price conscious, and it's been a good time,” he adds.
Bachtly also suggests never throw firework containers away when still hot because it could start a fire.
Instead, douse them with water and dispose of them the next morning.
Meanwhile on the roads, officials say speeds tend to increase with nice summer weather… which could lead to more accidents.
That's why the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is working to crack down on speeding this weekend.
“Slow down, find a sober driver, stay off your phone, and if you see emergency vehicles pulling people over, or doing work on the side of the road, please get over, do your best to slow down, and give some room for everybody,” says Sgt. Mark Chambers.
He adds there will also be extra DWI patrols cracking down on drunk drivers through Labor Day.
“We're out there to keep everybody safe, get people to slow down so that they get where they're going and have a good time. If you're driving fast, expect to get pulled over, and if you're driving drunk and don't have a sober driver, you can expect to get pulled over and go to jail.”
Local law enforcement is also planning to have extra patrols out during upcoming county festivals including Eyota Days, Stewartville Summerfest, and the Olmsted County Fair.