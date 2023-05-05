Celebrating Cinco de Mayo at 125 LIVE

ROCHESTER, Minn.-125 LIVE hosted a "Cinco de Mayo" celebration today. There was so much to do and so much delicious-looking food at this event. They had this taco bar featuring lots of different kinds of yummy stuff that folks could feast on. Guests also had the chance to beat the snot out of a piñata. There was also plenty of mariachi band music to listen to. Jennifer Schoenfelder, the program lead of 125 LIVE, said it's important for adults to get the chance to be kids again.
“It keeps them young and they-allows them to be with friends and family and enjoy times that were good memories for them, and, in the meantime, they’re with friends and they’re creating new membory-memories here that they can remember later," Schoenfelder said.
They also had both alcoholic and nonalcoholic margaritas for guests to enjoy. 125 LIVE will host a variety show later this year on June 14th. It'll run from around 3:00 p.m. to around 4:30 p.m.