 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Much of central and northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Celebrating America's independence in Clear Lake

  • Updated
  • 0

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - It's an annual tradition in North Iowa, where throngs of people from near and far set out lawn chairs, blankets or tarps along Main Avenue to celebrate America's independence. 

Moving musicians, literally, on the back of flatbeds, high school bands, businesses and some area political leaders were just a few of those that marched in this year's 4th of July parade, which was pushed back by an hour due to weather.

Kevin Lewerke with Woodharbor is no stranger to the parade; his company has been a part of it for the better part of three decades. For an event this size, it does take a bit of planning.

"We've got a couple of our company suburbans going to be in our parade, about 100 people, and a semi tractor trailer."

Patty Holmgaard-Ott was one of those employees, waving and handing out candy to eager kids along the route.

"It's a family owned company, and it's a real friendly culture that we have and is representative of Woodharbor."

Recommended for you