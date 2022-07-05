Celebrating America's independence in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - It's an annual tradition in North Iowa, where throngs of people from near and far set out lawn chairs, blankets or tarps along Main Avenue to celebrate America's independence.
Moving musicians, literally, on the back of flatbeds, high school bands, businesses and some area political leaders were just a few of those that marched in this year's 4th of July parade, which was pushed back by an hour due to weather.
Kevin Lewerke with Woodharbor is no stranger to the parade; his company has been a part of it for the better part of three decades. For an event this size, it does take a bit of planning.
"We've got a couple of our company suburbans going to be in our parade, about 100 people, and a semi tractor trailer."
Patty Holmgaard-Ott was one of those employees, waving and handing out candy to eager kids along the route.
"It's a family owned company, and it's a real friendly culture that we have and is representative of Woodharbor."