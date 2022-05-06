Cedar Rapids trio sentenced for North Iowa traffic stop

MASON CITY, Iowa – A trio from Cedar Rapids is sentenced on various charges stemming from a traffic stop in Cerro Gordo County.
The three were pulled over for speeding on November 8, 2021, after a report of erratic driving on the Avenue of the Saints. Court documents state a check of the vehicle’s VIN number showed it was stolen out of Illinois.
Sascha Jane Hunt, 47, pleaded guilty to OWI-1st offense and possession of an unlabeled drug. She was sentenced to two days in jail and fined $1,500. Brandon Todd Devos, 38, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail. Maurice Tyrig Stone, 32, entered a guilty plea to fifth-degree theft and was fined $105.
All three must also pay a total of $1,771.46 in damages.