Cedar Rapids trio sentenced for North Iowa traffic stop

  • Updated
MASON CITY, Iowa – A trio from Cedar Rapids is sentenced on various charges stemming from a traffic stop in Cerro Gordo County. 

The three were pulled over for speeding on November 8, 2021, after a report of erratic driving on the Avenue of the Saints.  Court documents state a check of the vehicle’s VIN number showed it was stolen out of Illinois. 

Sascha Jane Hunt, 47, pleaded guilty to OWI-1st offense and possession of an unlabeled drug.  She was sentenced to two days in jail and fined $1,500.  Brandon Todd Devos, 38, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.  He was sentenced to 30 days in jail.  Maurice Tyrig Stone, 32, entered a guilty plea to fifth-degree theft and was fined $105. 

All three must also pay a total of $1,771.46 in damages. 

