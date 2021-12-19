Cedar Rapids trio plead not guilty to driving a stolen vehicle in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – Three people arrested after a traffic stop turned up a stolen vehicle are pleading not guilty.
Sascha Jane Hunt, 47 of Cedar Rapids, Maurice Tyrig Stone, 32 of Cedar Rapids, and Brandon Todd Devos, 38 of Cedar Rapids, are all charged with second-degree theft. Hunt is also charged with OWI-1st offense and possession of contraband in a correctional facility.
The Iowa State Patrol says it got a report on November 8 of erratic driving on the Avenue of the Saints. The reported vehicle was located and pulled over for speeding. Court documents state a check of the VIN number showed it was stolen out of Illinois.
Law enforcement says Hunt was driving.
Hunt and Devos are set to stand trial on February 8, 2022, and Stone is scheduled to stand trial on March 1, 2022.