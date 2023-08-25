Cedar Rapids man arrested for trying to smother a girl in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man wanted for a violent burglary in North Iowa has been arrested.
Keyshawn Michael Lofton, 22 of Cedar Rapids, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail just before 9 pm Thursday. He’s charged with first-degree burglary.
Investigators say Lofton entered a home in the 100 block of 10th Street SW at around 6 am Monday. Lofton is accused of going into the bedroom of a minor female and trying to smother her with a pillow.
Court documents state the victim was choked unconscious and suffered visible bleeding cuts, abrasions, and bruising to her face.
Law enforcement says Lofton was seen on neighborhood security cameras and admitted to being in the home at the time of the assault.
He’s being held in jail on $25,000 bond.