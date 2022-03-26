Cedar Falls teen pleads guilty to school vandalism, Bremer County chase

WAVERLY, Iowa – A teen is pleading guilty to vandalizing school property and leading law enforcement on a car chase.
Dakota James Moeller, 19 of Cedar Falls, has pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, second-degree theft, eluding, and carrying a firearm on school grounds.
The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office says Moeller on April 17, 2021, damaged a Janesville school bus and tore up the school football field doing donuts in a vehicle. Court documents state Moeller did $3,718.64 in damage to school property.
The Sheriff’s Office was then contacted around 4:35 am on April 18, 2021, about a suspicious vehicle at the Janesville school. Deputies investigated and says Moeller led them on a chase into Black Hawk County that finally ended when he went into a ditch along Butler Road.
Court documents state the vehicle Moeller was driving had been stolen from a Janesville home.
A sentencing hearing is now set for May 11.