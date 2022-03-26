 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cedar Falls teen pleads guilty to school vandalism, Bremer County chase

  • 0
Teen pleads not guilty in northeast Iowa car chase

Dakota Moeller

WAVERLY, Iowa – A teen is pleading guilty to vandalizing school property and leading law enforcement on a car chase. 

Dakota James Moeller, 19 of Cedar Falls, has pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, second-degree theft, eluding, and carrying a firearm on school grounds. 

The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office says Moeller on April 17, 2021, damaged a Janesville school bus and tore up the school football field doing donuts in a vehicle.  Court documents state Moeller did $3,718.64 in damage to school property. 

The Sheriff’s Office was then contacted around 4:35 am on April 18, 2021, about a suspicious vehicle at the Janesville school.  Deputies investigated and says Moeller led them on a chase into Black Hawk County that finally ended when he went into a ditch along Butler Road. 

Court documents state the vehicle Moeller was driving had been stolen from a Janesville home. 

A sentencing hearing is now set for May 11. 

Tags

Recommended for you