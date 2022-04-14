CDC extends travel mask mandate to May 3

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Biden Administration announced Wednesday that it is extending the nationwide mask requirement for airplanes and public transit for 15 days as it monitors an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
The CDC said it was extending the order, which was set to expire on April 18, until May 3 to allow more time to study the omicron subvariant that is now responsible for the vast majority of cases in the U.S.
One passenger Chun Li, says masks are protective when worn properly.
“People right now wear a mask that doesn't cover their nose - so it doesn't mean much. In other situations I think it's a free choice.”
Passenger Mike Kimball tells KIMT he thinks the mandate should've been lifted a long time ago.
“You get on the plane, you take your mask off, you drink, you eat, you're sitting right next to a person. It makes no sense,” he says.
One passenger is hoping to see an end to the mask mandate by summer, as long as circumstances allow.
“Until we have further research, you have to be careful, you really have to see what's around the corner. We really don't know what's around the corner,” says James Gleespen.
A poll in mid-march by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that Americans are evenly divided over keeping the mask rule for transportation.