 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3
inches. Locally higher amounts up to 4 inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast, central and southeast Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

&&
breaking

CBSN Live Coverage: The latest on the Russian invasion of Ukraine

  • Updated
  • 0
Russian attack

Poll: Do you think the United States should be invovled in the Russia/Ukraine situation?

You voted:

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Russian troops have launched a three-pronged assault on Ukraine that brought explosions and fear to the capital, Kyiv, and other cities.

Ukraine’s leadership said Thursday at least 40 people have been killed so far in what it called a “full-scale war” targeting the country from the east, north and south. In a televised address as the attack began, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would “lead to consequences you have never seen in history.” Ukrainians started fleeing some cities.

The Russian military claimed to have destroyed 74 Ukrainian military facilities, including 11 air bases, within hours.

Recommended for you