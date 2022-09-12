 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cause of death released for British performer found dead in Rochester

  • Updated
  • 0
Britain-Obit-Campbell-Danesh

FILE - Darius Campbell Danesh appears at the after party for the opening night of the "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" musical in the Savoy Hotel in London on April 2, 2014. Campbell Danesh, who shot to fame in 2001 on the British reality-talent show “Pop Idol" and topped British music charts the following year with his single “Colourblind," has died at age 41. His family said Tuesday that he was found unresponsive in his apartment in Rochester, Minnesota on Aug. 11 and pronounced dead by the local medical examiners’ office. The family says the cause of death hasn't been determined yet. (Photo by Jon Furniss/Invision/AP, File)

 Jon Furniss

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A British singer, actor, and reality TV star died in Minnesota from accidentally inhaling a toxic chemical.

Darius Campbell Danesh, 41, was found unresponsive in his Rochester apartment on August 11 and was pronounced dead by the medical examiner’s office.

Results from Danesh’s autopsy have now been released and say he died from accidental inhalation of chloroethane.  Medical experts say chloroethane, also known as ethyl chloride, is used as a topical anesthetic for injections and minor surgery, and can also be found in other pharmaceuticals, petrol additives, plastics, and dyes.

According to The Guardian newspaper in London, Danesh’s family says he had been suffering from chronic pain at the time of his death, after a 2010 car accident in Spain that left him with a broken neck.

Tags

Recommended for you