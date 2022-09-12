Cause of death released for British performer found dead in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A British singer, actor, and reality TV star died in Minnesota from accidentally inhaling a toxic chemical.
Darius Campbell Danesh, 41, was found unresponsive in his Rochester apartment on August 11 and was pronounced dead by the medical examiner’s office.
Results from Danesh’s autopsy have now been released and say he died from accidental inhalation of chloroethane. Medical experts say chloroethane, also known as ethyl chloride, is used as a topical anesthetic for injections and minor surgery, and can also be found in other pharmaceuticals, petrol additives, plastics, and dyes.
According to The Guardian newspaper in London, Danesh’s family says he had been suffering from chronic pain at the time of his death, after a 2010 car accident in Spain that left him with a broken neck.