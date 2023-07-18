Catholic media ministry “Word on Fire” opens new production facility in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Word on Fire opened their new Rochester studio in the Wells Fargo Bank building on Tuesday.
Word on Fire is an online ministry aimed at bringing the Catholic faith to more people. It’s founder, Bishop Robert Barron, moved to Rochester about a year ago to work in the Diocese of Winona-Rochester. He says it took time to move the studio to the area.
He says, "In a gradual process, maybe about 6 months to move our whole studio out here, to develop this space and so today we're just kinda happy to be formally inaugurating it."
With the studio in downtown Rochester and close to Mayo Clinic, Bishop Barron hopes this becomes an important part of the community.
He says, "I hope, very important. It means a lot to me that we're right here in the center of Rochester, right by the Mayo Clinic. So it's important for the church, this work of evangelization but I just think of the Mayo Clinic as a place where the whole world comes for physical healing, and evangelization is all about spiritual healing."