Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota asking for furniture donations for refugees

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota is asking the community for your help.
Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota provides resettlement services for refugees who arrive in the U.S. from overseas.
Part of that program includes helping house them - and that means providing furnishings.
“Couches, tables, chairs, lamps, dressers, bedding/beds, everything that would go into setting up a new home, that's on us to do,” says Director of Refugee Resettlement, John Meyers.
In the last 2 months they have helped resettle 15 families, which has emptied their inventory.
“We're in the business of restoring people's lives, giving them a future in which they're safe, their kids can thrive, and they can live in a community that's safe for them,” says Meyers.
If you have furniture to donate you can call Catholic Charities at (507) 287-2047 to set up a time to drop them off.