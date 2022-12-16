Catalytic converter theft sends second Austin man to prison

AUSTIN, Minn. – A second man is sentenced to prison for stealing catalytic converters.
Christopher Eric Oleson, 22 of Austin, pleaded guilty in August to one count of third-degree burglary. Mower County law enforcement says Oleson and Juan Manual Ordaz Sanchez stole about $15,000 worth of catalytic converters from a business in the 1200 block of Oakland Avenue W in Austin on July 5.
Oleson was ordered Friday to spend one year and nine months behind bars, with credit for 135 days already served.
Ordaz Sanchez previously pleaded guilty to first-degree drug possession and receiving stolen property. Besides the catalytic converter theft, court documents state Ordaz Sanchez was connected to a jar of 183 grams of methamphetamine found during the search of an Austin home in May.
Ordaz Sanchez was sentenced to six years and three months in prison, with credit for 78 days already served.