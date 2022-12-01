Cases of upper respiratory infections remain high in Olmsted County putting a strain on healthcare workers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Cases of upper respiratory infections remain high in Olmsted County putting a significant strain on healthcare workers.
Olmsted County Public Health says in the last few weeks they're seeing more people going to emergency room for influenza and other respiratory infections and the number of positive tests for these illnesses also continues to increase.
In the past month influenza has been the dominant virus circulating in the region. But RSV is also common.
At the start of October, Olmsted County Public Health was already seeing around 30 to 40 positive RSV cases per week, and those case numbers are rising.
Now, between 200 and 300 positive influenza cases have been reported over just the last couple of weeks.
Olmsted County Public Health epidemiologist Matthew Giljork is stressing the same strategies we've been practicing throughout the pandemic.
Stay home when you are sick and if you feel the need to get tested, call your doctor first.
“We don't want people who have mild illness to go to the emergency room for testing because that really puts a significant strain on our healthcare partners. Make sure to wash your hands and cover your cough with a sleeve or tissue.”
He adds less people are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and influenza it's not too late to get a booster or flu shot.
OCPH says they will continue monitoring respiratory illnesses looking for significant changes including monitoring outbreaks in schools and long term care facilities.
“A significant strain (has been put) on our healthcare system with the number of cases especially with young children, so if you can stay home - even if you're not sick - but if you can protect yourself from getting sick, that would help our healthcare partners.”