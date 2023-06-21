Cascade Creeks puts on first ever Bowl-A-Thon fundraiser for Alzheimer's research

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Cascade Creeks residents and family and friends of those suffering from dementia or Alzheimer's assembled bowling teams to compete and raise for money for Alzheimer's research.
The Bowl-A-Thon event is part of national campaign from the Alzeimer's Association called Longest Day Campaign.
About sixty participants paid to join the festivities and raised money through a silent auction.
The Stewart family (or Stew's Crew) joined the event as both of their grandparents suffer from dementia.
I think its important for our family, especially because its so near and dear to our hearts and also so many people are living longer these days and so many people are being diagnosed with Alzheimer's," said Anne House.
Cascade Creeks is hoping to continue the Bowl-A-Thon next year.