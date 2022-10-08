Carrying a canoe across Minnesota, Rochester man hosts public 5k walk for mental health awareness

FOUNTAIN CITY, WI - One year ago, one Rochester man walked over 300 miles across the state of Minnesota for mental health awareness while carrying a canoe. Today, he commemorated the occasion with a public 5k walk.
Evan Hansen, an avid outdoorsman, had the idea to carry - or 'portage' - a canoe across the state after having lost several loved ones to suicide.
Folks in the communities Hansen walked through wrote the names of loved ones they lost to suicide onto the canoe. 660 names - which coincidentally matched with one thousand steps per name along Hansen's "portage for a purpose."
Now a year later, Hansen teamed up with the National Alliance on Mental Illness to host the 5k event.
People gathered in Fountain City, Wisconsin to recreate the last five kilometers of his journey - an uphill trek that ended one year ago at the Kinstone Rock Garden.
Hansen hopes this event can be a force for good for those who may be struggling with mental illness and hopes to hold the event annually from now on.
You can visit Hansen's faceook page Portage for a Purpose for more infomation.