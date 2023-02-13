"Carroll's Corn" celebrates 30 years in business

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A well-known popcorn shop celebrated a milestone anniversary today. Carroll's Corn, known for it's gourmet popcorn, hosted a big event to celebrate its 30th anniversary. The shop was founded in 1993 by Pat Carroll, a former swim coach. The celebration began around 10:30 a.m. this morning with a ribbon cutting. With the help of the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, the shop's owner, Seamus Kolb, cut this golden ribbon. Partygoers had the chance to dig into some birthday cake, sample chocolate-covered kettle corn and get a special deal on some bags. Pat Carroll, the founder, said he's happy the business is doing well after he retired.
“It’s great to see them pushing and doing it, and everybody just seems to be working so g-hard. It’s a kind of a harmonious group that they has down there and everything and keeping it going and stuff makes me feel really good," Carroll said.
Carroll's Corn pops all of its gourmet popcorn downtown, but they've recently expanded distribution to stores throughout southeast Minnesota. Some of those locations include Hy-Vee stores, SCHEELS in Rochester and Thesis Beer Project.