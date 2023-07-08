Carnival worker arrested twice in North Iowa enters first plea

CRESCO, Iowa – A carnival worker arrested in two North Iowa counties for assault has entered his first plea.
Terry Dale Harley Jr., 43 of Fort Worth, Texas, is now scheduled to stand trial in Howard County starting October 11 for assault causing serious injury and two counts of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness.
Harley was arrested at the Howard County Fair on June 24 after what law enforcement describes as an incident involving a carnival games supervisor and employee. Court documents state multiple people were pepper sprayed during the incident.
Harley was also arrested in Cerro Gordo County on June 29 during the 4th of July celebration in Clear Lake. Investigators say Harley approached a man he had recently fired, who was sitting on a bench, and hit him multiple times in the face. Court documents state the assault was recorded on a camera from the Clear Lake band shell.
Harley has not yet entered a plea in that case.