Carnival worker accused of assault in two North Iowa counties enters second plea

MASON CITY, Iowa – A second not guilty plea is entered by a carnival worker arrested in two North Iowa counties for assault.
Terry Dale Harley Jr., 43 of Fort Worth, Texas, has pleaded not guilty in Cerro Gordo County District Court to assault causing bodily injury or mental illness. His trial is set to begin on October 24.
Harley was arrested in Cerro Gordo County on June 29 during the 4th of July celebration in Clear Lake. Court documents state Harley approached a man he had recently fired, who was sitting on a bench, and hit him multiple times in the face. Law enforcement says state the assault was recorded on a camera from the Clear Lake band shell.
That all came after Harley was arrested at the Howard County Fair on June 24 after what law enforcement describes as an incident involving a carnival games supervisor and employee. Court documents state multiple people were pepper sprayed during the incident. Harley pleaded not guilty to assault causing serious injury and two counts of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness. His trial on that matter is scheduled to begin on October 11.