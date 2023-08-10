Carla Nelson named a 'Legislator of Distinction'

ST. PAUL, Minn. – State Senator Carla Nelson has been recognized by the League of Minnesota Cities.
The Rochester Republican is one of 35 state lawmakers to be named 2023 Legislators of Distinction.
The League of Minnesota Cities says Senator Nelson was the chief author of a proposal to provide numerous policy and technical changes to the local sales tax process that would benefit cities. She also co-authored several proposals to support additional tax increment financing authority and changes that benefit small cities, regularly checked in with League staff on issues regarding local control, and opposed unfunded mandates placed on local governments.
“I am honored to receive the League of Minnesota Cities Legislator of Distinction award,” says Senator Nelson. “I care deeply about ensuring that all of our cities, big and small, have the resources and support they need to thrive, innovate, and grow. The League of Minnesota Cities has been an invaluable partner in this mission. I'm proud to stand with the League as we work to shape policies that will allow all Minnesotans to enjoy a high quality of life no matter where they call home."
Legislators of Distinction are approved annually by the League’s Board of Directors in recognition of the collaboration of state and city officials needed to successfully serve shared communities and meet the unique needs of rural, urban, and suburban residents across Minnesota.
To be eligible for the award, legislators must achieve one or more of the following criteria:
- Be generally and reasonably accessible to League representatives
- Seek input on issues of importance to cities
- Listen to League concerns and be receptive to League-provided information on issues
- Sponsor and/or support League initiatives
- Speak out on behalf of the interest of cities
- Demonstrate the importance of partnership between the state and cities
Award winners received a letter of appreciation and a certificate.