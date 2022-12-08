Carbon capture project discusses during tour of Cerro Gordo County ethanol plant

MASON CITY, Iowa – Summit Carbon Solutions hosted a tour of Golden Grain Energy in Mason City on Thursday.
The purpose was to discuss the company’s proposed carbon capture project with location community leaders and news agencies. Golden Grain Energy LLC is one of 32 ethanol facilities partnering with Summit Carbon Solutions. The company says its carbon capture project will connect ethanol biorefineries across five states in the upper Midwest.
Scientists define carbon capture as trapping carbon dioxide as it is produced by burning fuel or other industrial processes, transporting it to a storage location (usually deep underground), and isolating it. That would potentially block excess CO2 from entering the atmosphere.
The company says it has secured more than 73% of the needed property in Cerro Gordo County and is planning to begin construction by fall 2023. The carbon capture project is expected to be operational by 2024.
For more information, go online to www.SummitCarbonSolutions.com.