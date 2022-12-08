 Skip to main content
...Hazardous travel from wintry weather this afternoon into
tonight...

.A broad swath of precipitation will overspread the state this
afternoon and evening. Temperatures near to below freezing will
favor wintry precipitation types over northern into western Iowa.
The bulk of the snowfall accumulations are expected across northern
Iowa, where 4 to 7 inches should be common by late Friday morning.
Just to the south, roughly between Highway 3 and Highway 30, a glaze
of ice mixed in with the snow is possible.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM
CST FRIDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 AM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation transitioning to heavy snow.
Accumulating ice and snow is expected, with snow accumulations
of 3 to 6 inches likely, with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE...Kossuth, Winnebago, Hancock, Worth, and Cerro Gordo
counties.

* WHEN...Winter Weather Advisory from 6pm this evening to 9am
Friday. Winter Storm Warning in effect from 12am to 6am Friday
Morning, when the worse conditions are anticipated.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and snow covered
roads. Reduced visibility is expected with heavy snowfall. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Carbon capture project discusses during tour of Cerro Gordo County ethanol plant

MASON CITY, Iowa – Summit Carbon Solutions hosted a tour of Golden Grain Energy in Mason City on Thursday.

The purpose was to discuss the company’s proposed carbon capture project with location community leaders and news agencies.  Golden Grain Energy LLC is one of 32 ethanol facilities partnering with Summit Carbon Solutions.  The company says its carbon capture project will connect ethanol biorefineries across five states in the upper Midwest.

Scientists define carbon capture as trapping carbon dioxide as it is produced by burning fuel or other industrial processes, transporting it to a storage location (usually deep underground), and isolating it.  That would potentially block excess CO2 from entering the atmosphere.

The company says it has secured more than 73% of the needed property in Cerro Gordo County and is planning to begin construction by fall 2023.  The carbon capture project is expected to be operational by 2024.

For more information, go online to www.SummitCarbonSolutions.com.