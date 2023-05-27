Car show in the Med City

ROCHESTER, Minn.-There was a car show today at Rochester Chevrolet. The dealership had their 3rd annual "Memorial Day Weekend Corvette Show." Over 60 Corvettes were at the free show. There were Corvettes there from many different time periods. People could get a good look at the sports cars and talk to the owners about what it's like to have those types of vehicles. Floyd Albee, one of the dealership's product specialists, said that a car is much more than just a way to get around.
“For a lot of people, it-it’s just a goal that they-they achieve. They decided somewhere in their life that they wanted to own a Corvette, and they worked hard and they got to it. I deal with people that-they’re coming out to buy’em, and they been thinking about having a Corvette for several years and they finally got to a plateau where they can afford it, and they’re gonna buy’em and have fun with them," Albee said.
At the end of the event, a number of the Corvette owners went on a car cruise. The car cruise took them to a winery in Pepin, Wisconsin.