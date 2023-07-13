Car/semi collision injures two in Mower County

WINDOM TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Two people are hurt after a car/semi collision in Mower County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Alison Ruth Delhanty, 23 of Austin was driving a 2015 Ford Focus east on Interstate 90 and Dominic Aaron Bure, 44 of Janesville, was driving a 2003 Freightliner south on Highway 56. The crash left Delhanty and a passenger, Amy Elizabeth Stoulil, 23 of Austin, with non-life threatening injuries.
Bure was not hurt.
The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Rose Creek Fire Department, and Mayo Ambulance assisted with this accident.