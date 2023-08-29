Car prices stabilizing to pre-pandemic prices

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Car prices are starting to stabilize as the production of new cars is picking back up.
During the pandemic, due to supply chain issues and factories shutting down, car prices were high.
With prices lowering to pre-pandemic levels, consumers can feel more relaxed when heading off to buy a new or used car.
Kuehn Motor Company sales associate Ryan Afseth says, “I think it's really important. I think it makes them feel more comfortable rather than seeing the market go up and down. Seeing vehicles listed at over sticker price which was uncomfortable for everyone including us.”