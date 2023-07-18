Car hits and kills a pedestrian in Chickasaw County

FREDERICKSBURG, Iowa – A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed in Chickasaw County Tuesday.
The Iowa State Patrol says it happened around 4:45 pm on U.S. Highway 18 in Fredericksburg. The Patrol says Edmund Emerson, 85 of Cedar Rapids, was driving east when he hit Jerome Leach, 78 of Fredericksburg. The collision happened west of Falcon Drive.
Leach died and was taken to the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home.
This incident remains under investigation. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, Chickasaw County EMS, Fredericksburg Fire & Rescue, and S & T Towing assisted at the scene.