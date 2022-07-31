Car enthusiasts hold fundraiser for Rochester man injured during scooter accident

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A group of car enthusiasts held a car show on Sunday raising money for one of their friends as they recover from an accident.
The fundraiser was for Phirum Pheak a man whose friends with members of the group 'Rochester Car Scene.'
Earlier this month Pheak was injured while scootering in Rochester. He was found unconscious and bleeding during an accident. The accident took place on July 7th on Broadway Avenue South. His friend Alex Douangmala says the fundraiser is a way to rally and be there for him.
According to Douangmala, Pheak loves cars. Nearly 100 vehicles were on display for him. Douangmala is glad the community was able to come together for his friend.
"It's a great community here. Not as big as some of the other ones in the surrounding areas but what is nice is that everyone knows one another. We've got a close knit community and we can definitely come together in a time of need," says Douangmala.
Douangmala has been friends with Pheak for twenty year. His interest in cars dates back to the early days of their friendship.
A GoFundMe has been set up for Peak. Anyone interested in donating can click here.