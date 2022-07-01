Car crash in Dubuque kills three teenagers

DUBUQUE, Iowa - Three teenagers are dead after a car crash in northeast Iowa.
The Iowa State Patrol says William L. Wodrich IV, 18 of Dubuque, was driving at a high rate of speed south on the Northwest Arterial in Dubuque when he lost control, went into the ditch, and his 2014 Chevy Camaro vaulted and rolled.
This crash happened around 1:21 am Friday at the intersection with West 32nd Street.
Wodrich and two passengers, Kennedy Elizabeth Elskamp, 17 of Dubuque, and Chloe Madison Lucas, 17 of Dubuque, were all killed.
The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office and Dubuque police and fire all assisted at the scene.
This accident is under investigation.