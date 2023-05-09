Canoemobile helps Mower County students explore the great outdoors

AUSTIN, MN - For many, access the outdoors can be rather limited, especially without the proper gear.
That is changing this week for some students in Mower county.
The Mower county Soil & Water Conservation District is partnering with the Twin Cities-based nonprofit The Wilderness Inquiry to bring the classroom outside.
Select classes from all Mower county public schools will be bussed to the Ramsey Dam every day this week. There, they will get to try their hand at canoeing alongside Wilderness Inquiry guides.
Matt Przeslizke, a Primary Outdoor Leader for Wilderness Inquiry, says his favorite part is sharing these experiences with the kids.
"They ask our leaders about the things they see, the plants they see, the animals they encounter. We can provide interpretive dialogue to help fill in and flesh out an outdoor educational experience," says Matt.
While students are not paddling away on a canoe, the learn more about the Cedar River watershed, and how to better take care of the local environment through games.
Around 700 students are expected to take part this week.