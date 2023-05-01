Cannon Falls man pleads guilty to illegal gun possession

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested after gunfire in Rochester is pleading guilty to illegal weapons possession.
Ryan Bernard Moulton, 39 of Cannon Falls, was arrested in May 2022. Rochester police say they received a report of a woman firing a gun in the 1500 block of Bahama Ct. NW. Officers say a woman admitted to accidentally firing into the ground but a search of the area found numerous firearms and evidence of drug use.
Investigators say that evidence led to the arrest of Moulton.
Moulton has now pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm after being convicted of a violent crime. A charge of domestic assault will likely be dismissed at Moulton’s sentencing hearing on July 19.