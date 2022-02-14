Candy-tossing to return for the 2022 North Iowa Band Festival

MASON CITY, Iowa – They’ll be throwing candy to the crowd again at the 2022 North Iowa Band Festival.
The Festival Committee announced Monday that candy and other goods will be distributed by floats and other entrants in the 83rd parade.
The North Iowa Band Festival was cancelled in 2020 for the first time since World War II. It was held in 2021 but, as a precautionary measure during the COVID-19 pandemic, parade entrants were asked not to give out items to spectators.
The tradition of throwing candy to kids will resume during the next North Iowa Band Festival, taking place May 26-30 in downtown Mason City. This year’s theme is Band Fest on Broadway and daily schedules and entertainment will be announced in the coming weeks.