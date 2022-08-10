Candidates react to Ettinger winning U.S. House Primary, Finstad wins special election

KIMT NEWS 3 - Jeff Ettinger wins the democratic nomination in the race for Minnesota's 1st Congressional District.
Meanwhile Republican nominee Brad Finstad, defeated Ettinger in the special election for the remaining term of former GOP representative Jim Hagedorn, who died in February.
Finstad, a former U.S. agriculture department official in the Trump administration, defeated Ettinger by around 5,000 votes in the special election.
Ettinger won big in the democratic primary, he says his experience working with Hormel has made him familiar with agriculture, healthcare, managing costs and creating jobs.
Heading into November, he is anticipating much more significant voter turnout.
“I’m a moderate democrat, and I've been clear about my positions on that. So I think it's more a matter of getting out to more voters and people getting to know me as each stage of the election goes on, I've been able to gain more and more support that way,” says Ettinger.
Ettinger believes in creating opportunities, with education being a big focus in his campaign.
“We need to make sure our young people have every opportunity. And I've been very involved in our local community with creating internship programs, I've been involved with two year scholarships at the community college, four year scholarships - and I think those are the things that can work throughout southern Minnesota,” he adds.
KIMT reached out to Finstad's team, although he was not available for an interview, he released this statement:
"I am humbled to receive the support of my fellow southern Minnesotans to represent them in congress. I entered this race in march because I believe it is so important to get engaged in the battle for the future of my family, your family, and our country."
The two will run against each other again in the general election in November.