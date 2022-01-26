Candidates announced for 2022 Minnesota Teacher of the Year

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Five southern Minnesota educators are in the running to be the state’s 2022 Teacher of the Year.
Education Minnesota says there are a total of 77 candidates in this 58th event celebrating excellence in teaching. The group says an independent panel of leaders in the fields of education, business, government, nonprofit, and philanthropy will read candidates’ portfolios over the next few weeks and narrow the list to a group of semifinalists. In March, the panel will convene again and review additional materials from the semifinalists to choose a group of finalists.
The candidates from southern Minnesota include:
Kevin Gentz, Albert Lea Area Schools
John Schneider, Austin Public Schools
Kristin Wishy, Kasson Mantorville Public Schools
Pam Gabrielsen, Mankato Area Public Schools
Mark Langlois, Owatonna Public Schools
The Minnesota Teacher of the Year banquet is set for May 1 in St. Paul. The Teacher of the Year program receives support from Education Minnesota ESI, Educators Lifetime Solutions, EFS Advisors, Harvard Club of Minnesota Foundation, SMART Technologies, and United Educators Credit Union.