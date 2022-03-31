Cancer-causing chemical leads to recall of two kinds of Suave antiperspirant

WASHINGTON, DC – Two brands of Suave antiperspirant are being recalled due to a cancer-causing chemical.
Unilever says it is recalling two Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirants after an internal review showed slightly elevated levels of benzene in some product samples. Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin; it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders that can be life threatening.
Unilever says benzene is not an ingredient is any of the recalled products but its review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can. The company is recalling all lots of the products below with an expiration date through September 2023. No other Unilever or Suave products are in the scope of this recall.
The Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant product line was discontinued in October 2021 for business reasons. The affected products were in limited distribution at U.S. retail stores and online. Retailers have been notified to remove recalled products from shelves.
