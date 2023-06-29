Campground preparation for the fourth

EYOTA, Minn.- Chester Woods Park campground is fully booked this weekend ahead of the Fourth of July.
S’mores, fires, and stargazing are some of the typical camping activities. This weekend at Chester Woods, they have a variety of activities available to campers.
Chester Woods park manager Tom Eckdahl says, "We do have the Rochester Park and Rec is gonna have their trailer out here, mobility trailer, so we've got a Ga-Ga pit that we'll be setting up for the kids. The park offers a swimming beach, obviously, for those that want to get out on the water we do our watercraft rentals."
One thing he recommends is leaving the fireworks at home, or head out and enjoy the fireworks that Rochester is putting on this year.